Kalinga Literary Festival's 9th edition rescheduled to February 2023

At the Festival in Bhubaneswar, around 400 celebrities from the fields of literature, cinema, media and politics will assemble to deliberate on the hard-hitting theme of 'India and the World'.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:58 IST
Kalinga Literary Festival. Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming 9th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has been rescheduled by its organizers due to the Make In Odisha Conclave'22 and FIH Hockey Men's World Cup. Previously slated for the mid of December 2022, the 9th edition of the festival, well known for its socially relevant themes, has now been rescheduled to run from February 24-26, 2023.

At the Festival in Bhubaneswar, around 400 celebrities from the fields of literature, cinema, media and politics will assemble to deliberate on the hard-hitting theme of 'India and the World'. In order to promote deeper inclusivity across the nation, our language, folklore, the 'Marga' and the 'Deshi' traditions, will be showcased in the Festival. There will be several One to One sessions with leading experts on the subjects along with storytelling sessions.

The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between Literature, freedom, Republican values, cultural diversity and social equity. Four prestigious awards in literature will be conferred in the following categories - Kalinga Literary Award (for a distinguished writer in Odia), Kalinga International Literary Award (for a writer in any global language), Kalinga Karubaki Literary Award (for women writers) and Kalinga Literary Youth Award (for a young writer in any global language).

Further, during the KLF, key sessions will be on topics such as democracy, cultural nationalism, Generation Y, Indian Languages, the publishing industry, mythology, Media, Market, Children, Women, Transgender, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics, Discrimination, Revolutions, Peacebuilding, Conflict Resolution and Harmony. Apart from this, more than 30 new books and monographs will be released during the three-day festival. The delegates and speakers of KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in the Heritage Walk called Mystic Walk and participate in plantation and Mystic Mic.

In order to extend the opportunity for the delegates KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning. A dedicated platform, Kalinga Art Festival provides a unique platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect their art to the central theme of the festival. (ANI)

