Is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 canceled by Netflix?

The Japanese manga fantast series The Seven Deadly Sins dropped its fifth season's finale on June 23, 2021. The franchise acquired generally positive reviews from critics and viewers for all the seasons, thanks to the writer Nakaba Suzuki and the director Tensai Okamura. . No wonder, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a sixth season. So, will there be The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6? Here's everything we know so far.

The Seven Deadly Sins depicts story of a group of knights in Britannia. Ten years ago, the group was framed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom. The Holy Knights seized them before they could take control of the kingdom through a rebellion. Elizabeth Liones, the third princess of Liones Kingdom finds Meliodas, the leader of Seven Deadly Sins, before they can find his comrades and liberate Liones from the Holy Knights. The knights were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison.

The chance for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is less, as the animanga has ended on Season 5. The 24th and the final episode titled "Heirs" concluded with the end of a climax. Meliodas and Elizabeth managed to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war between the Demon race and the human race. "Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volume of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based.

If the franchise returns in the future, they have to come up with a completely new story. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was released in two parts. The first part aired 12 episodes on June 28, 2021, while the second part which includes episodes 13-24 was released on September 23, 2021. Soon after, a film adaptation named "The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light" was published globally on Netflix on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

At present, there are five seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins, two movies, three OVAs and one special completing catalog. The five seasons are titled as follows: The Seven Deadly Sins, Signs of Holy War, Revival of The Commandments, Imperial Wrath of the Gods, and Dragon's Judgement. The two movies are The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky (2018) and The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021).

The OVAs which are adapted from The Seven Deadly Sins manga are Bandit Ban (2015), Heroes Funtime – Extra Stories Compilation (2015), and Heroes' Frolic (2018). And the Special sequel is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015).

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 has not been officially renewed or canceled. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime and manga series.

