Tower of God Season 2: Everything we know so far about the South Korean Manhwa

The South Korean Manhwa, Tower of God has been renewed for Season 2 in August 2022. The amazing news is confirmed at the Crunchyroll Expo with a new trailer premiered at the event. Crunchyroll also revealed Season 2 of the Tower of God is under production.

"The trials and tribulations of Tower of God will continue, as Crunchyroll announced during its industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo that Tower of God 2nd Season is officially in production and will stream on Crunchyroll in the future." – Crunchyroll News.

The manhwa (comic) by the same name is created by SIU, the pen name of Lee Jong-hui. Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

The mystery behind the tower is yet to be solved. Tower of God Season 2 is titled "Tower of God: Part 2 The Return of the Prince." It features both Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace as its main protagonists. Crunchyroll revealed in the second season Bam will continue his journey through the mysterious tower.

Here's the synopsis of Tower of God Season 1:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril."

Tower of God was published in 2010 as the first story in the TalseUzer universe. It was released for free on Naver and Line Webtoon. By February 2020, Tower of God collected 4.5 billion views worldwide.

The release date for Tower of God is yet to be announced, however we could guess the popular manhwa at the beginning of 2023.

