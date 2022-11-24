Health update: "Vikram Gokhale's condition is still critical," says family friend Rajesh Damle

Veteran actor Vikaram Gokhale's family friend, Rajesh Damle, on Thursday shared an update regarding his health stating that he "has multiorgan failure." Rajesh Damle, a family friend of the veteran actor, said, "Vikram Gokhale's condition is very critical. Doctors are trying their best, but their health is not responding to the treatment as it should be. He is fighting since the last 24 hours. He has suffered multiple organ failure. Doctors are trying their level best but there is a lot of complication. We will let you know about further medical updates."

Gokhale has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and is on a life support system. In the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about the veteran's surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the veteran actor and said, "Not true."

Gokhale's daughter, on the other hand, told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him." The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. (ANI)

