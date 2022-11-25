Michelle Dockery to lead Steven Knight's new BBC drama 'This Town'

Left Menu

25-11-2022
''Downton Abbey'' star Michelle Dockery will headline a new BBC drama series from ''Peaky Blinders'' creator Steven Knight.

Titled ''This Town'', the six-episode show will also star Nicholas Pinnock of ''Marcella'' and ''My Policeman'' actor David Dawson, BBC said in a press release.

According to the official plotline, the series will follow the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths.

The ensemble cast also includes Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Eve Austin as its four young leads. Geraldine James, Peter McDonald, Freya Parks, Shyvonne Ahmmad, John Heffernan, Stefan Asante-Boateng, Seainin Brennan, George Somner and Brendan Gibson round out the cast.

''This Town'' is produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK company, and Nebulastar for the BBC. Mercury Studios is the co-producer in association with Kudos North, Stigma Films and Nick Angel. The show is currently in production on location in Birmingham.

