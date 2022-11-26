Jennifer Lopez announces new album 'This Is Me... Now'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has announced her new music album, titled This Is Me... It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences.Lopez, 53, also plans to announce related projects timed to the new albums release.The singer has so far released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles, five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:21 IST
Jennifer Lopez Image Credit: Wikimedia
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has announced her new music album, titled 'This Is Me... Now'.

Lopez, who had deleted all of her previous Instagram posts, returned to the platform Friday to share a video in which her 2002 album's cover transforms into the 2022 version. The musical project will be the singer-actor's first full-length effort in eight years and comes 20 years after the release of her third studio album 'This Is Me... Then'.

Lopez issued a track listing that includes among its titles ''Dear Ben Pt. II'', presumably a sequel to the earlier album's ''Dear Ben''. The song is in reference to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance after years apart and tied the knot in July.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the new album will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences.

Lopez, 53, also plans to announce related projects timed to the new album's release.

The singer has so far released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles, five charity singles and 12 promotional singles. She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

