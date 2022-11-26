Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and others mourn Vikram Gokhale's death

Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were among the stars of Indian cinema who on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who died at a Pune hospital.

Gokhale, known for several Marathi and Bollywood films including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990), ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' (2007), ''Natsamrat'' (2015) and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019), passed away on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77. Kumar said he learned a lot from the veteran actor when he worked with him in movies such as ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' and ''Mission Mangal''.

''Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor, said Bajpayee.

''Had the privilege of working with him in 'Aiyaary' and shared a few great moments with him on the set! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family,'' the actor said.

Kapoor reminisced about working with Gokhale in his 1989 movie ''Eeshwar''.

''I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him...

''He was a great actor of Indian cinema... Respected and immensely admired theatre & star actor in Marathi cinema... Always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen.. his absence will be felt dearly... My heartfelt condolences to the family,'' he said.

Sharing a post about Gokhale's death, Tandon tweeted, ''Om Shanti''.

Boman Irani called Gokhale a ''doyen of Marathi stage and Indian cinema''.

''The master of the dramatic pause and the grandmaster of dialogue delivery... #VikramGokhale is no more. Watching him on stage had life lessons. Rest in peace,'' he added.

Actor Nimrat Kaur said, ''Deepest condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. #VikramGokhale ji’s immeasurable contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace and glory. #RIPVikramGokhale ji'' Kay Kay Menon said Gokhale inspired served as an inspiration to many actors.

''You shall always remain that Special actor with a Special place in our hearts! Om Shanti! Sadgati!!'' he tweeted.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta posted on Twitter, ''Rest in peace Sir. You truly were one of a kind.'' Chef and actor Ranveer Brar tweeted, ''Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti RIP #VikramGokhale'' Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called Gokhale's death a huge loss to the film industry.

''Respected king of Marathi theatre, TV and cinema #VikramGokhale ji is no more with us! This is a huge loss for the industry! I pay tribute to his family on behalf of us! om Shanti!'' he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Rahul Dev, who worked with Gokhale in 2000 movie ''Champion'', remembered him as a ''true gentleman and a complete actor''.

''His craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend'' he wrote.

Gokhale is survived by wife and two daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)