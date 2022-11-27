Maharashtra Governor condoles Vikram Gokhale's demise

Left Menu

On Saturday, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after being on the ventilator for some time at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. As news of the 'Mission Mangal' actor's death broke out, emotional messages poured in from politicians, fans, and colleagues. The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief on the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale.

Vikram Gokhale (File Pic).
The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief on the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. In a condolence message, the Governor said, "Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery. He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting. Gokhale also expressed himself fearlessly on social issues. I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on 15th August. Unfortunately, the meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of actor Vikram Gokhale, saying that he was a creative and versatile actor. "Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Several Bollywood actors took to Twitter to condole the passing of the actor through heartfelt posts. Actor Raveena Tandon re-tweeted the news of the 77-year-old's passing from ANI. "Om Shanti", she wrote.

Akshay Kumar, who has appeared in a number of films with the late actor, took to Twitter to express his grief. "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji," he wrote.

"Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, and had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti," he added. "Hera Pheri" actor Ravi Kishan paid his condolences through a tweet in Hindi. "My favourite artist. Through the course of his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films.

Apart from acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale was a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped children in need, and disabled soldiers. He also ran a real estate firm called Sujata Farms in Pune. (ANI)

