Antonio Banderas names this actor to replace him as masked vigilante 'Zorro'

"For there must always, be a Zorro". Spanish actor Antonio Banderas recently revealed his choice of successor for portraying the mysterious titular character in a future instalment of the 'Zorro' film franchise.

"If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch," Deadline quoted Banderas, citing ComicBook. The Academy Award nominee named British actor Tom Holland as a potential candidate for the role of 'Zorro'.

"I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun. He's got this spark too," Banderas said. Banderas had portrayed the well-known masked combatant in "The Mask of Zorro" and its sequel, 'The Legend of Zorro'.

As per Deadline, director Jonas Cuaron had announced that a Zorro reboot was in the works with 'Coco' actor Gael Garcia Bernal. The swashbuckling vigilante has been featured in a number of television projects. Broadcast company 'The CW' had recently ordered six scripts where the story is reimagined with a female lead.

'Larry Crowne' actor Wilmer Valderrama also got attached to the character recently. Teasing his upcoming show with Disney+, the 'Fast Food Nation' actor said on the 'Drew Barrymore Show', "This will be a Zorro for this generation. And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story. It will be grounded in authenticity."

Banderas was last seen in the action-thriller 'The Enforcer'. He is also set to appear in the upcoming fifth film of the 'Indiana Jones' franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)