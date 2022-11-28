Left Menu

Here's what to expect from IFFI 2022's closing ceremony in Goa

The closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India is all set to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji on Monday (November 28) evening. Find out what's planned for the last day and who all are attending the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival.

The 9-day long 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is about to come to an end on November 28 in Goa, with the closing ceremony set to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji on Monday evening. The ceremony will be attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Bollywood celebrities Asha Parekh, Ayushman Khurana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Rana Duggubati, Anand Rai and others would attend the closing ceremony of the international Film festival of India. Akshay Kumar is also likely to grace his presence at the closing ceremony. Telugu Star Chiranjeevi will be given the Indian film personality of the year.

The closing film of this festival would be the Polish film 'Perfect Number', directed by Krzysztof Zanussi. Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to perform on songs from his upcoming movie 'An Action Hero'.

A number of awards including the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male and Female), and Special Jury Award will be presented at the closing ceremony. IFFI was first held in 1952 and has since been held annually to provide a common platform for the best cinema at an International level to project the excellence of film art. It is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals in Asia, an organization of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In order to present the best cinema at an international level with a single platform to showcase the brilliance of film art, IFFI was first conducted in 1952 and has since been held yearly. IFFI begin on November 20 in a full-fledged format two years after running on "hybrid" mode owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFFI, founded in 1952, is among Asia's most prominent film festivals. The festival is conducted every year by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa.

During the 9-day festival, 280 films from 79 countries were screened. 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India were showcased in the 'Indian Panorama' while 183 films were part of international programming. The selected films for the Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. (ANI)

