Anupam Kher on IFFI jury head's comments on 'The Kashmir Files': Lie is always smaller than truth

Reacting to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's comments on his film ''The Kashmir Files'', veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said truth will always trump falsehood.

Lapid had termed ''The Kashmir Files'' as ''propaganda movie'' and ''vulgar'' at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night in Goa. He had served as the jury head of the film gala.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was ''disturbed and shocked'' to see the film being screened at the festival.

In a Twitter post, Kher shared a series of stills of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film ''Schindler's List'' along with a picture from ''The Kashmir Files''.

''No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison,'' the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22, wrote.

''The Kashmir Files'', which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)