Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:04 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 64.

''We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm'', the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, ''Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family.'' PTI RS TIR TIR

