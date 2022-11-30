Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:53 IST
Shashi Tharoor, Hariprasad Chaurasia among others to take part in JLF 2023
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, politician-author Shashi Tharoor, writer Akshaya Mukul, photographer Dayanita Singh, Pulitzer Prize winners Caroline Elkins and Siddhartha Mukherjee, among others will participate in the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Starting from January 19, the literary extravaganza will host a plethora of fiction and non-fiction writers of national and international renown. Announcing the final list of speakers at the upcoming festival, the organisers said that the JLF 2023 will host some of the world's best thinkers, writers, and speakers, including author Amia Srinivasan, academic David Wengrow, member of Lok Sabha Feroze Varun Gandhi, author Merlin Sheldrake; co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited Nandan Nilekani.

The much-anticipated list goes on to include filmmaker Onir, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee P Sainath, historian and academic Ruth Harris, internationally bestselling author Simon Sebag-Montefiore, and pop singer Usha Uthup.

''The 2023 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will offer an immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more to all art, literature and culture enthusiasts gathered to bask in the glory of the 'greatest literary show on Earth','' the organisers said.

The previously announced list of speakers include renowned authors like Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Tanuj Solanki, along with writers like Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Howard Jacobson, NoViolet Bulawayo, poet Jerry Pinto, novelist-filmmaker Ruth Ozeki, and writer-journalist Vauhini Vara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

