Festivals like Manipur's Sangai enrich country’s cultural heritage, boost local economy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country’s cultural heritage and also supports the local economy.

During a virtual address on the concluding day of Manipur’s Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, which is why everyone wants to visit the place at least once.

“It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India,” he said.

“Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy, and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to development of the region,” the PM said.

The Sangai Festival, which began on November 21 and concludes on Wednesday, is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi also lauded the Manipur government for organising the festival with an extensive vision and in a grand manner.

“This reflects the spirit and passion of the people of Manipur... It is the festival of oneness, which also gives the inspiration for a sustainable lifestyle,” the prime minister said.

“Sangai is not only the state animal of Manipur, but it also has a special place in India's faith and beliefs. The Sangai Festival also celebrates the biodiversity of India,'' he said.

Modi said that the different moods and colours of the festival could be seen in around 14 locations from the Nagaland border to the Myanmar border.

“When we make nature, animals and plants a part of our festivals and celebrations, then co-existence becomes a natural part of our life,” the PM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)