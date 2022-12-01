Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki', thanks its culture ministry for support

I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely, Shah Rukh said in the short clip.The actor, who will be feted at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, also expressed gratitude towards the countrys Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:00 IST
Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki', thanks its culture ministry for support
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has completed the Saudi Arabia schedule of his upcoming film ''Dunki'', directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

In a video shared on his social media handles, the actor on Wednesday night thanked the movie's cast and crew for a ''lovely'' filmmaking experience.

''There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with 'Dunki' here in Saudi. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely,'' Shah Rukh said in the short clip.

The actor, who will be feted at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, also expressed gratitude towards the country's Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality. ''And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, here is a very, very big shukraan (Arabic for 'thank you') to you all... God bless you all. Onto the Red Sea International Film Festival,'' he added.

Shah Rukh will receive an honorary award at the second edition of the Jeddah-set film gala for ''exceptional contribution'' to the film industry.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which will conclude on December 10, will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages.

Besides ''Dunki'', Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's ''Pathaan'', which is set to be released in January 2023. He will also feature in Atlee's action-entertainer ''Jawan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022