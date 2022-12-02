Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88: Everything we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 22:05 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super
A new Superhero arc will begin in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88. The chapter will be titled "Super Hero Arc" which will start showing the story of the sons of Goku and Vegeta, Goten and Trunks, respectively. Fans will see the history before the battle begins between Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 and Piccolo and Gohan.

Currently, there is no release date for Chapter 88. However, according to ComicBook "The biggest theory suggests Dragon Ball will aim for a winter return that aligns with Shueisha's Jump Festa in December," but later adds that "another likely return window is at the start of 2023."

Granolah almost collapsed and he started coughing up blood. He understands that now he has a short lifespan. Monaito heals him with the power combined with Goku and Vegata. Unfortunately, Monaito gets hurt by gas. He becomes senseless. However, Monaito regains his consciousness. The chapter concluded with Frieza leaving the planet with Elec and Maki.

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will release on December 20, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. Readers can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. The manga follows a monthly schedule. Fans can read the manga in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Check below the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time - 07:00 am

Central Time - 09:00 am

Eastern Time - 10:00 am

British summertime - 03:00 pm

Central European Summertime - 04:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - 08:20

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:00

