One Piece Episode 1043: What to expect from the plotline

Japanese anime One Piece Episode 1043 will continue the fight of Straw Hats with members of the Tobi Roppo. Franky seems to take a hard decision against Sasaki. Black Maria's illusion doesn't work on Robin. And now Brook is the next target of Black Maria's illusion The Onigashima Raid is finally entering its final stages. The episode will bring a captivating plotline to the viewers.

Episode 1043 is titled "Slash the Nightmare – Brook Draws His Freezing Sword!" The preview for the newest episode has been released. It features the Rumbar Pirates appearing in the fog. As a member and eventually the second captain of the Rumbar Pirates, Brook and his crew were very close friends, and was similar to family. Brook is in disorder. Brook is frightened by the situation.

However, Even after joining the Straw Hats, Brook still remembers his old crew fondly and has not forgotten about them at all, to the point of being unaffected by the illusions of them caused by Black Maria's illusion mist, stating that he already used to seeing them due to the years he spent in the Florian Triangle. He draws his freezing sword. Brook will try to save himself from the illusion of Black Maria. Here's a short recap of One Piece Episode 1042.

"Kaido tries to convince Yamato to become the Shogun of the Wano Country and rule the country with the special power he obtained by accident. Meanwhile, Saul, Professor Clover, and Robin's mother, Olvia, suddenly appear in front of her."

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1068 full summary is out! Know all important details

One Piece Episode 1043 will be aired on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 09:30 AM

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on One Piece anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 375: Hawks, Endeavor to fight against Dabi & All For One after a break