Left Menu

'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' adds Margarita Levieva

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:20 IST
'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' adds Margarita Levieva
Margarita Levieva Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Margarita Levieva has joined the cast of ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''The Acolyte''.

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto, the Disney+ Original series recently started production in the UK.

Levieva, known for movies such as ''Spread'', ''Adventureland'' and ''The Lincoln Lawyer'' as well as shows ''The Deuce'' and ''The Blacklist'', boards the cast which also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, ''The Acolyte'' is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The show will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Leslye Headland of ''Russian Doll'' fame is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of ''The Acolyte''. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson serve as producer and the executive producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King and Jason Micallef.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022