'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' adds Margarita Levieva

Actor Margarita Levieva has joined the cast of ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''The Acolyte''.

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto, the Disney+ Original series recently started production in the UK.

Levieva, known for movies such as ''Spread'', ''Adventureland'' and ''The Lincoln Lawyer'' as well as shows ''The Deuce'' and ''The Blacklist'', boards the cast which also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, ''The Acolyte'' is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The show will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Leslye Headland of ''Russian Doll'' fame is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of ''The Acolyte''. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson serve as producer and the executive producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King and Jason Micallef.

