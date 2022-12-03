Left Menu

Woman attacked by friend in Kochi, suffers deep wound

A 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was attacked by her friend allegedly using a sharp-edged weapon here on Saturday, police said.Sandhya, who hails from the eastern state and works at an establishment here, was attacked by a man who was earlier in a relationship with her, police said.She was attacked at Azad Road.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:22 IST
Sandhya, who hails from the eastern state and works at an establishment here, was attacked by a man who was earlier in a relationship with her, police said.

''She was attacked at Azad Road. She was walking along with another friend when the accused reached there and started an argument. Later, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,'' police told PTI.

Police said the man, who is also from West Bengal, escaped after inflicting a deep-cut wound on the woman's hand.

An investigation is underway and a search is on to catch hold of the accused, who escaped on a bike after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

