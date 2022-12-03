Left Menu

Israeli envoy shares on Twitter anti-semitic message sent to him

Even though he doesnt deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information, he tweeted.Israeli film director Nadav Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the recent International Film Festival of India IFFI, stirred massive controversy by terming the Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files vulgar and a propaganda.Later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted, and said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:18 IST
Israeli envoy shares on Twitter anti-semitic message sent to him
  • Country:
  • India

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday shared on Twitter a screenshot of an anti-semitic message he allegedly received amid the row over the comments on ''The Kashmir Files'' film by an Israeli filmmaker.

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Gilon tweeted that it was one of the few direct messages (DMs) that he received.

''Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn't deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information,'' he tweeted.

Israeli film director Nadav Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stirred massive controversy by terming the Vivek Agnihotri ''The Kashmir Files'' ''vulgar'' and a ''propaganda''.

Later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted, and said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered. ''The Kashmir Files'', written and directed by Agnihotri, centres on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in the early 1990s. It was screened at the festival on November 22 under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022