Howard Stern slams Kanye West for Hitler comment, says "guess he doesn't know he's Black"

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:09 IST
Howard Stern and Kanye West (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American radio and TV personality Howard Stern recently fired shots at Kanye West after the rapper earlier had an antisemitic meltdown on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show and said he sees the "good things about Hitler." According to Variety, an American media company, Stern said during the December 5 episode of his SiriusXM radio show that Kanye West has reached a level of antisemitism where it's almost like he wants to be "a white man in the Nazi party."

This was Stern's first show back since West praised Hitler during the interview, which led Stern to declare, "This guy is so ill." "He loves Nazis... I guess he doesn't know he is Black. He doesn't understand what Hitler thought of Jews [and] Black people. [Hitler] thought they were all inferior," Stern said about West.

"He wanted to sterilize Black people. And if there was a mixed race baby, a Black man with a white woman for -- let's say like Kanye and Kim [Kardashian] -- he would kill the children...For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler...what happened to this guy? What in his life led him to this mental illness?" he added, reported Variety. Stern continued, "I could give you a psychological theory that I'm sure I'm not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He's so self-hating. He wants to wear a hood and pretend he's a white man. A white man in the Nazi party. In a weird way [he] despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis."

Back in October, Stern compared West to Hitler due to his antisemitism and said he was tired of people defending West because of his mental health. "Fuck this mental illness, self-defence thing that he's into," Stern said at the time, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

