Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 to come after a week’s break: Choso or Yuki may capture Kenjaku

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:42 IST
Image Credit: Viz Media / Jujutsu Kaisen
The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 are yet to be out, as the manga will be on break next week. The previous chapter ended in suspense, and the new chapter will continue the story of the Culling Game arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will release after a week's break.

According to Otakukart, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 may show Choso or Yuki capturing Kenjaku.

Fans will again see Yuji and Megumi in Chapter 207 of Jujutsu Kaisen. The previous chapter follows the battle between Kenjaku and Choso. Fans were worried about Choso's fate, however, he managed to perform well in the battle.

Kenjaku and the United States government are negotiating with each other, as the last chapter shows both parties discussing the world of Jujutsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will lead to Kenjaku and Yuki's fight. Kenjaku suddenly activates the Expansion Domain, which surprised Yuki and Tengen plotting how to beat Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will release the 55th issue of the weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will release within two to three days before the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

