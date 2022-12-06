Left Menu

Will History Channel returns with Alone Season 10? Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:50 IST
Alone Season 10 is yet to be confirmed. Image Credit: Alone / YouTube
Since the History Channel's popular extreme survival show, Alone conclude Season 9 on August 4, 2022, reality series lovers have been eagerly waiting for another season. Will there be Alone Season 10?

Alone is a reality television series on History Channel. Contestants are dropped off in a remote wilderness area, far enough apart to ensure that they will not come in contact with one another. They are issued a kit of standard equipment, clothing, and first aid/emergency supplies. They can choose any ten items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of 40 items. The participants are also provided a set of cameras to capture their daily life experiences and emotions during the show. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

Unfortunately, the creators and the History Channel are silent on the development of Alone Season 10. As the whole process begins in mid-to-late autumn, it looks like fans have to wait some more time for the creator to announce the tenth season.

While there are no official words on Alone Season 10, but the two spinoff shows have been released namely "Alone: The Skills Challenge" and "Alone: Frozen."

Alone: The Skills Challenge, brings back three former contestants who put their bushcraft skills to the test in head-to-head building competitions. Alone: Frozen drops six former contestants on Labrador's east coast in the dead of winter, where they must survive for a set of 50 days. Both shows aired at the beginning of August after Season 9.

In August 2022, a British version of the show was announced by Channel 4 that will be produced by The Garden. And an Australian version was announced by SBS following the success of the American version on SBS On Demand. Titled Alone Australia, the series will be produced by ITV Studios Australia and air in 2023. The show is currently selecting contestants.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

