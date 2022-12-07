Left Menu

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' to release in summer 2023

Wes Anderson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American filmmaker Wes Anderson's latest twee drama 'Asteroid City' is all set to land in theatres next summer. According to Variety, an American media company, the film's studio, Focus Features, has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23.

'Asteroid City' will open in theatres on the same day as the 'The Flash' film. Disney will bring 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to the big screen a week after Anderson's movie debuts nationwide. The 1950s-set "Asteroid City" is described as a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life." The film takes place in a fictional American desert town during a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, reported Variety.

Chaos ensues as the event, organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. As per Variety, Anderson, whose recent films include 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Isle of Dogs' and 'The French Dispatch', co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola.

The starry cast features a mix of newcomers and familiar faces to Anderson's cinematic universe, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Ed Norton among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

