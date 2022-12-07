Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Stewart passes away at 92

Jim Stewart, who established the Stax Records label and created some of the greatest soul records of the 1960s, passed away on Monday at the age of 92. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the cause of Stewart's death wasn't disclosed.

In 1957, Stewart and Al Bell co-founded the renowned Black music label with headquarters in Memphis, which they later operated until the early 1970s, when Stewart sold his share of the company. Along the way, he played a significant role in the discovery and/or release of music by legends like Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett, and Booker T. and the MGs. He also played a significant role in the production and, in particular, the engineering of many of these singles.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the label owner and producer was introduced by Sam Moore and Steve Cropper, two of the performers he helped make famous. The Ahmet Ertegun Award for the hall was granted to him in recognition of his innovative work. Prior to joining Stax, Stewart freely acknowledged that he knew little about Black music and that the label's initial focus was on country music when it was still known as Satellite Records in 1957. However, once the company had been in operation for a few years, he understood the significance of R&B and actively participated in its direction and recordings as it quickly came to define the "Memphis sound" that fascinated that generation and many others to follow.

According to Variety, Stewart is survived by three children Lori Stewart, Shannon Stewart and Jeff Stewart and two grandchildren, Alyssa Luibel and Jennifer Stewart. (ANI)

