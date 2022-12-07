Left Menu

'The Holiday': Kate Winslet, Nancy Meyers debunk sequel rumours: "Sorry not true"

Yes, you read it right! Nancy Meyers, putting an end to the rumours, the writer-director of "The Holiday," and Kate Winslet, the film's leading lady, are refuting speculations that a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year.

Kate Winslet (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Yes, you read it right! Nancy Meyers, the writer-director of "The Holiday" and her leading lady Kate Winslet, are putting an end to the rumours of a sequel. Refuting speculations that the purported sequel is allegedly going into production next year, Meyers took to Instagram and said "So many DM's about this - sorry but it's not true" following media reports about the second part.

According to The Sun, a US-based news outlet Variety had reported that the sequel to "The Holiday" was in development, quoting a source, added: "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board." Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumours in an interview with People magazine. "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it," the Oscar winner said. "I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up."

Winslet appeared in the 2006 film "The Holiday" alongside Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, and Jack Black. Winslet and Diaz played two lonely ladies from different sides of the Atlantic who swap homes for the holidays. While Winslet as Iris develops feelings for Black, a film composer Miles; Diaz playing Amanda falls for Law as book editor Graham. Iris and Graham are siblings. The romantic comedy earned $205 million worldwide at the box office. (ANI)

