ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:31 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album 'Sukoon' out now
Sukoon poster(Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Wednesday, unveiled his first-ever music album 'Sukoon'. Comprising nine songs, the album brings back the memories of the good old lovely ballads making it relevant for today's youth.

Talented singers like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arman Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together and curated this album. Speaking about the song 'Ghalib Hona Hai' from the album, singer Arman Malik said, "I am really excited about 'Ghalib Hona Hai' because it's truly an honour to sing a composition by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. I have dreamt of working on a collaboration with him for a very long time and finally the world will get to experience this audio-visual treat! Vocally, Sanjay sir has explored a very different side of me and I'm glad that he pushed me beyond my limits to give my absolute best; nothing short of it. Everyone involved with "Sukoon" has been eagerly waiting for this album to see the light of day for the longest time and now, the world can make this their own."

The 'Tujhe Bhi Chaand' and 'Qaraar' singer, Shreya Ghoshal said, "I have been working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir since I was 16 and I cannot be more grateful towards him for always believing in me. 'Sukoon' is yet another masterpiece by him that will change the take on Ghazals in this Modern Era." Bollywood singer Papon, who led his voice for the song 'Dard Pattharon Ko' in the album said, "I have a special place for ghazals in my heart. Collaborating with Mr Bhansali on such a heartfelt album, which is his first original music album, has been a pleasure and an honour. There are so many other talented artists featured on it as well. I am sure it will be a treat to the listeners. Looking forward to all the love it's going to receive."

Soon after the album was out, it got massive responses from the audience. Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Bhansali will come up with 'Heera Mandi'. The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It's a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas and it promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

