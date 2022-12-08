Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2022 10:21 IST
Documentary on K-pop group NCT Dream to release in India
PVR Pictures is set to release a documentary on the South Korean pop group NCT Dream in India on December 10, the theatre chain has announced.

Titled ''NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream'', the film is described as an ''exclusive documentary'' that captures the electrifying charm of the band as they render high-octane performances during their second solo concert.

NCT Dream -- the third subunit of the boy band NCT -- consists of seven members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

According to a press release, the documentary will take the viewers to Seoul's legendary Olympic Stadium, giving a sneak peek into NCT Dream's concert.

Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong, ''NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream'' also features rare one-on-one backstage interviews with the septet, as well as some candid revelations about their future.

The film will be released in India in Korean language with English subtitles.

