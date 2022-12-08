The Last Kingdom film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ may feature a war between Æthelstan and Ælfweard

After the historical fiction drama The Last Kingdom concluded with Season 5, Netflix announced a feature-length sequel, titled Seven Kings Must Die. The release date for the movie is yet to be announced, but hopefully, it will air in 2023.

In fact, 'Seven Kings Must Die' wrapped up filming in March 2022. The stars of the show Alexander Dreymon (played as Uhtred of Bebbanburg) and Eliza Butterworth (portrayed as Queen Aelswith of Wessex) informed the viewers through social media that they have wrapped up the filming.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 covered the 9th and 10th series of the novel – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' It was the final chapter of the series that aired on Netflix 9 on March 2022. At first, fans were unhappy after hearing the news but later they are excited to know Uhtred's (played by Alexander Dreymon) story would continue in a two hours follow-up film, which will be aired on Netflix.

Fans will get to see a dramatic and epic conclusion to the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Seven Kings Must Die. The film will be a "standalone" epilogue inspired by Cornwell's final novels in the series: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings, and War Lord. Here's what could be the plotline for Seven Kings Must Die.'

The Last Kingdom 5 shows Uhtred, Athelstan (played by Harry Gilby) and the forces of Mercia and Wessex defeating Constantine II, the King of Scotland (Rod Hallett), and his army.

Uhtred was back to reclaim his ancestral home of Bebbanburg and to keep the peace, he struck a deal with Constantine that ensured Northumbria would remain a "buffer zone" between England and Scotland until a new English King had been appointed.

The Seven Kings Must Die will go deeper into Uhtred's story. The plot will include Sword of Kings and War Lord and some more major losses are yet to come, noted Express.co.

In the fourth season, Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks) was trapped in his family argument. While his grandfather Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) wants him to be the king the others vote for Aethelstan (Harry Gilby). Aelfweard's grandfather conspired to kill Aethelstan and the fact is unknown to Aelfweard.

According to the book, Aelfweard is the remaining candidate to succeed King Edward (Timothy Innes) who is dying. Before his death, Edward divides his reign into two brothers. He gives Wessex to Aelfweard and Mercia to Aethelstan. Uhtred realizes how dangerous this is, as it could lead to a civil war.

At the end of the book, Aethelhelm is killed while trying to flee to London. Aelfweard will be captured by Aethelstan and killed. There could be a war between the two brothers. However, before ending his life before dying Aethelhelm regretted his decision.

We will keep updating you as soon as we get anything new on the movie. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more Netflix movies.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 4: Asa Butterfield & Aimee Lou Wood open up about their role