Sony Entertainment Television to be the Official Satellite Partner of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. This time, the most prestigious ceremony will be telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television. Through the years, Sony Entertainment Television has created a unique space of being the 'Thought Leader' in the Indian Television industry with its path breaking content and innovation. The channel has pioneered new waves within television programming with an impressive array of content across its fiction and non-fiction properties, delivering on the promise of novelty, variety and quality. Talking about the association, Sonal Yadav, Head - Programming (Non-Fiction), Sony Entertainment Television said, "DadasahebPhalke International Film Festival Awards is a prestigious platform that acknowledges and celebrates the pathbreaking contribution of the Indian Entertainment Industry. We at Sony Entertainment Television are honored to be associated with the country's most sought-after awards this year as their official satellite partner and look forward to bring alive this glorious celebration of cinematic excellence to our audiences." The ceremony salutes and uplifts talented storytellers from across the country, embarking on a mission to celebrate the work of young, independent, and professional filmmakers. And what better way to salute and inspire the youth of India than to bring to the fore our flourishing cultures and burgeoning beliefs, the diversity of which is underpinned by ancient heritage? In a nation harbouring the hopes and dreams of a community so variegated, it is important to nurture this special multicultural spirit that gives us our strength. The occasion honours the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of DadasahebPhalkeJi. DPIFF CEO, Abhishek Mishra expressed on the association, "We are thrilled to be able to telecast DPIFF 2023 on Sony Entertainment Television for the first time in history. Sony Entertainment Television is the perfect Satellite Partner for DPIFF as the company has been known for its artful storytelling, through which it has engaged diverse audiences for years now. We hope to engage Sony Entertainment Television viewers with our celebration of the industry and shared love for quality entertainment." DPIFF 2023 is endeavouring to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to celebrate the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to be held on 20th February 2023 in Mumbai. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film and TV fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)