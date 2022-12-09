Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick for 'Election' sequel

Left Menu

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Tracy Flick in the upcoming sequel of Alexander Paynes cult comedy Election. Titled Tracy Flick Cant Win, the film is based on a follow-up novel by Perrotta which was released in June.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:28 IST
Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Tracy Flick in the upcoming sequel of Alexander Payne's cult comedy ''Election''. The original, which was released in 1999, was based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta. It centred on Witherspoon's hyperactive high school kid Tracy running for school president. According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Payne will be returning to direct and will also write the sequel along with Jim Taylor. Titled ''Tracy Flick Can't Win'', the film is based on a follow-up novel by Perrotta which was released in June. The satirical dark comedy finds the eponymous Tracy in adulthood and still struggling to fight her way to the top. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce the film under their Hello Sunshine banner with Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger. Perrotta will serve as executive producer. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast. The film will debut on streaming platform Paramount+.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

