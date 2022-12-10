Left Menu

Ayush Ministry's 'Professor Ayushman' comic series to get Portuguese language edition after agreement with Brazil

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:32 IST
Ayush Ministry's 'Professor Ayushman' comic series to get Portuguese language edition after agreement with Brazil
An informative comic series titled 'Professor Ayushman' brought out by National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) functioning under the Union Ayush Ministry is set to come out in Portuguese after India entered into an agreement with Brazil.

The third series of the comic book was released on Saturday during the World Ayurveda Congress underway here in Goa.

The Union Ayush Ministry has already shared editable versions of the first two series of the multicolour book with the Brazilian Embassy, officials said.

The 32-page book, printed in Hindi and English, is available online too, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the comic book 'Professor Ayushman Fights COVID-19' in April during the Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit 2022 held in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. ''Ayushman will tell you about the benefits of herbal and medicinal plants,'' the PM had tweeted at the time.

The debut series, created by Amar Chitra Katha in the style of its ever popular 'Tinkle' comics, had come out in September 2019 with the aim of spreading knowledge on medicinal plants among children.

''India has more than 8,500 medicinal plants described in our literature of ancient wellness systems,'' said All India Institute of Ayurveda Director Professor Tanuja Nesari, who is CEO of the two-year-old NMPB.

Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said the 'Professor Ayushman' series has become popular among all age groups, adding it promotes awareness on commonly used medicinal plants such as tulsi and clove.

The latest series, 'Professor Ayushman Returns', profiles ginger, bhumi amla, lemongrass, karipatta, hadjod, mehendi, black pepper, lavang, dalchini and adusa, among other plants, officials said.

