Left Menu

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Todd Phillips shares Joaquin Phoenix's first look

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has joined the cast as the Jokers love interest Harley Quinn.The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-12-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 12:40 IST
'Joker' sequel starts filming, Todd Phillips shares Joaquin Phoenix's first look
  • Country:
  • United States

Director Todd Phillips on Sunday started shooting for his movie ''Joker: Folie a Deux'' and shared franchise star Joaquin Phoenix's first glimpse as Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the upcoming sequel.

The filmmaker shared Phoenix's look from the sets of the movie. “Day 1. Our boy,'' he wrote alongside the image in which Phoenix can be seen getting shaved with his head tilted back. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019's dark and gritty ''Joker'' is a musical. Singer-actor Lady Gaga has joined the cast as the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn.

The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance.

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver.

The Warner Bros film is set to hit the theatres in October 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022