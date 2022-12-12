Left Menu

Italian PM Meloni pays tribute to victims after gunman kills three women

Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome. Meloni posted a picture of herself alongside Nicoletta Golisano, one of the victims, on Instagram on Sunday evening.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-12-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 00:34 IST
Italian PM Meloni pays tribute to victims after gunman kills three women
Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome.

Meloni posted a picture of herself alongside Nicoletta Golisano, one of the victims, on Instagram on Sunday evening. "For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this," Meloni wrote alongside the photograph. "It is not right to die like this."

Police arrested a 57-year-old man who had been overpowered by other residents after the shooting in a meeting held at a bar in the Fidene district of the city. The suspect was a local man who had been in a series of disputes with the residents' association, a witness told Rai News.

"He came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot," Italian news agency Ansa quoted another witness as saying. Four other people were wounded in the shooting, with at least one of them suffering serious injuries.

Meloni said a shooting range from which the suspect had taken the gun used in the attack had been closed and placed under investigation by the authorities. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson and Crispian Balmer)

