WMO Strengthens Pacific Hydrometric Skills Through Regional Learning Exchange

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has strengthened hydrometric capacity across the Southwest Pacific through a dedicated Learning Exchange for Regional Association V, delivered by the WMO HydroHub in partnership with the WMO Education and Training Office.

The programme brought together hydrological technicians from National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) across the region, alongside experts from the WMO Regional Training Center for Hydrology (RTC-H) Indonesia, to address critical gaps in field data collection, station maintenance and hydrological data management.

Blended learning with hands-on impact

The Learning Exchange followed a blended learning model, combining:

An online self-learning phase hosted on the WMO ETRP Moodle Platform in November 2025

A regional webinar

An in-person Learning Exchange hosted by RTC-H Indonesia in Bandung from 1–5 December 2025

As host institution, RTC-H Indonesia played a central role, providing experienced trainers and access to operational hydrological stations, enabling participants to undertake hands-on field exercises under real-world conditions.

Peer-to-peer learning at the core

A defining feature of the programme was its strong peer-to-peer learning approach. Participants shared operational experiences and national challenges through country presentations, one-on-one exchanges with RTC experts and facilitated problem-solving sessions.

This collaborative model enabled NMHS staff to leverage regional expertise while adapting solutions to their own national contexts. Each participant also developed a practical action plan to guide implementation of new skills once back in their home institution.

Ongoing regional support

Beyond the in-person exchange, RTC-H Indonesia will provide follow-up support to help participants apply their learning and deliver on their action plans within their NMHSs.

By reinforcing regional cooperation and technical capacity, the initiative directly supports WMO’s wider goals of strengthening early warning systems and water-related services across the Pacific — a region increasingly exposed to climate-driven hydrological extremes.