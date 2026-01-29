Left Menu

Jerome Powell Stresses Fed Independence Amid DOJ Probe

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the press about avoiding political entanglements while a DOJ probe looms over cost overruns for renovations. As President Trump seeks a successor, speculation centers on potential candidates, highlighting concerns over maintaining the Fed's independence amidst political pressures to cut interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:34 IST
Jerome Powell Stresses Fed Independence Amid DOJ Probe
Jerome Powell

In an unexpected turn, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged his successor to steer clear of politics while speaking at a press conference amid a Department of Justice investigation into the Fed's renovation costs. Powell emphasized that maintaining independence is crucial.

During the session, Powell faced questions about the DOJ probe and his plans post-chairmanship, remaining steadfastly non-committal. The meeting saw Fed members voting to keep interest rates steady, without substantial guidance on future policy shifts as markets anticipate potential rate cuts.

With President Donald Trump pondering Powell's successor, names such as Rick Rieder and Kevin Hassett are emerging. The selection has sparked concerns over the Fed's autonomy, with Trump advocating for more aggressive rate cuts beyond current inflation targets.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026