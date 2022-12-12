Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 346 finally gets its release date! Know all updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:45 IST
Black Clover Chapter 346 finally gets its release date! Know all updates
Black Clover is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since February 2015. Image Credit: Black Clover manga / Official Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

Currently, Black Clover Chapter 346 is on hiatus. It was already revealed that the upcoming chapter of the Black Clover manga would take more time, as it currently covers the manga's final arc. Moreover, it was rumored that the upcoming chapter will be delayed for a few weeks. Some people assume the break is due to the health condition of the writer Yuki Tabata while others thought it could be a Christmas break.

However, chapter 346 is indeed under break but it will be delayed due to some publishing issues with the manga chapter. Currently, the break is planned for two weeks and the official release date for Black Clover Chapter Chapter 346 is Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The editorial department apologizes to the fans for the delay of Black Clover Chapter 346 and thanks them for holding their horses. The manga series will be resuming in Issue #4/5 as scheduled. Here's the original Twitter post of the apology letter.

Black Clover Chapter 346 is one of the highly anticipated chapters of the manga, as it has already entered the final Arc. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what would be the next move of Asta to save humanity. The story will continue from the end of Chapter 345. Black Clover Chapter 346 will start the war of Ryuzen Seven vs. Paladins. Asta may join Ryuzen Seven in Black Clover Chapter 346.

The spoilers and the raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 346 are yet to be out. The raw scans usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. The spoilers may come in the same week of the release.

We will keep you updated with any news on Black Clover Chapter 346. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1045: Luffy's Devil Fruit turns into Hito Hito No Mi

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022