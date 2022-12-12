Black Clover Chapter 346 finally gets its release date! Know all updates

Currently, Black Clover Chapter 346 is on hiatus. It was already revealed that the upcoming chapter of the Black Clover manga would take more time, as it currently covers the manga's final arc. Moreover, it was rumored that the upcoming chapter will be delayed for a few weeks. Some people assume the break is due to the health condition of the writer Yuki Tabata while others thought it could be a Christmas break.

However, chapter 346 is indeed under break but it will be delayed due to some publishing issues with the manga chapter. Currently, the break is planned for two weeks and the official release date for Black Clover Chapter Chapter 346 is Sunday, December 25, 2022.

CONFIRMED: BLACK CLOVER IS ON BREAK UNTIL DECEMBER 26. NEW KEY VISUAL AND NEW CHARACTER IN SOME TIME TODAY! #BCSpoilers — Diab (@Diab_26) December 7, 2022

The editorial department apologizes to the fans for the delay of Black Clover Chapter 346 and thanks them for holding their horses. The manga series will be resuming in Issue #4/5 as scheduled. Here's the original Twitter post of the apology letter.

Black Clover 2-week break notice in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #2.The editorial department apologizes and states the series will be absent due to 'production issues'. Series will be resuming in Issue #4/5 as scheduled. https://t.co/Z1Zkcgy0eJ pic.twitter.com/QrmQLWgHHJ — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 11, 2022

Black Clover Chapter 346 is one of the highly anticipated chapters of the manga, as it has already entered the final Arc. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what would be the next move of Asta to save humanity. The story will continue from the end of Chapter 345. Black Clover Chapter 346 will start the war of Ryuzen Seven vs. Paladins. Asta may join Ryuzen Seven in Black Clover Chapter 346.

The spoilers and the raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 346 are yet to be out. The raw scans usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. The spoilers may come in the same week of the release.

