One Piece Episode 1045: Luffy's Devil Fruit turns into Hito Hito No Mi

Luffy finally activated his Devil Fruit's Awakening. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what anime One Piece Season 20 Episode 1045 has in store. As the One Piece manga has entered into the final saga, the anime is still on the Wano arc, with the alliance currently raiding Onigashima.

One Piece Episode 1044 will continue the war of Strawhats Pirates vs. Kaidou. The new episode of the One Piece anime is titled "A Spell! Kid and Zoro Facing Threats!" which may focus on Zoro facing a big threat to his life.

The previous episode features Straw Hats' archaeologists are busy fighting against Black Maria. Though her Devil Fruit ability is quite strong but she misuses and takes lots of advantages. Luffy finally activated the Devil Fruit's Awakening. He beat down Kaidou.

One Piece Episode 1045 will focus on the next level of the Luffy vs. Kaidou fight. One of the trusted spoilers leakers, Redon predicts that the entire episode will focus on the fighting. Here's what Redon suggests in One Piece Episode 1045.

He also reveals that Luffy will use a new attack named 'Gomu Gomu no Gigant' in One Piece Episode 1045. . Luffy uses a new attack called "Gomu Gomu no Gigant" to transform his whole body into a giant. He looks like a God.

Earlier we learned Luffy's body releases a strange vapor, which is supposedly for the resurrection of his devil fruit. Gorosei had revealed that there was a devil fruit whose name was changed in history, and it was estimated that it was the Gomu Gomu no Mi, Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. Gomu Gomu no Mi gives the user's body the properties of rubber, making the user a Rubber Human.

Yamato and Momonosuke are reaching the rooftop to witness the new formation of Luffy and the next level battle.

One Piece Episode 1045 will be released on December 18, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

