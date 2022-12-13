Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 release date, storyline & more

The Superhero series on HBO Max, Doom Patrol started premiering on December 8, 2022. The fourth season of Doom Patrol begins doing more heroic activities while dealing with the coming of Immortus. Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 is the upcoming segment to be released on Thursday.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name follows the unlikely heroes of the eponymous team who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. Most members of the team were treated by the Chief, a medical doctor who gave them residence in his mansion to help protect them from the outside world. Their name derives from an earlier Doom Patrol team that was formed by the Chief.

In the first season, the Chief is captured by the malevolent Mr. Nobody, sending the Doom Patrol on a journey to rescue him. Along the way, they discover secrets about themselves and the Chief, who they eventually learn is responsible for the tragic events that gave them their powers.

Season 2 features Doom Patrol joined by Dorothy Spinner, the Chief's daughter who possesses the ability to bring her imaginary friends to life. While the members of the Doom Patrol face their dilemmas and came to know about the Chief, Dorothy accidentally endangers the world when her powers threaten to unleash an ancient entity, Candlemaker.

In Doom Patrol season 3, Dorothy's battle with the Candlemaker reaches its climax and the Doom Patrol suffers a tragic loss. Doom Patrol Season 4 Jane is back in the present. The team reunites at the Manor with Vic and Jane having successfully recovered the last frozen zombie Were-butt from Beard Hunter who is now working as a Butt Hunter. Cliff is tasked to kill it. Unbeknownst to them, one Were-butt named Nicholas is still living in the outside world with former Ant Farm employee Dr. Margaret Wu. There are also threats of Immortus in the future. The character is still mysterious and dangerous.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Jeremy Carver said, "Once we fully understand who and what Immortus is, it'll make complete sense [why we're introducing this villain now] …"

He added, "There's a scariness there, but it's also a lot of fun. The pursuit and looming threat of Immortus will open the Doom Patrol's eyes up to their very own creation. It answers a lot of long-running questions that they and fans might have about their abilities. The pursuit of Immortus makes them even more aware of their own mortality. It's funneling our team into this central question: Is it better to save the world, or better to save themselves? On a couple different levels, the end is nigh."

