The Umbrella Academy Season 4: ‘There are new enemies’ & new challenges to face, teases Blackman

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is a popular superhero series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. All the seasons of the drama acquired positive reviews and several accolades, including six Emmy nominations. Now fans are waiting for the finale of the drama, The Umbrella Academy Season 4, which was renewed in August 2022.

Definitely, viewers are expecting the fourth outing will resolve all the cliffhangers left in the story. The first season followed the apocalypse storyline of the comic book where a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes reunites to solve the mystery of their father's death and ward off the threat of an imminent apocalypse. While the second season showcases the siblings are scattered in Dallas at different times in the early 1960s. Season 3 features a new timeline for 2019. The siblings realize their deeds and return to the present and they have been replaced by another Hargreeves superhero group adopted by Reginald, dubbed "The Sparrow Academy." The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will come with an entirely new story from the fourth volume of the graphic novel series.

Hopefully, The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will be under production before the publication of Volume 4 of the comic. Gerard Way announced Volume 4 of the novel will be titled The Sparrow Academy. As we have seen in the Netflix drama most of the Sparrow Academy members die so Season 4 of the series is likely to be different from the novel.

The Umbrella Academy is now in a new universe. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray. The Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and no longer an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing. The series creator Steve Blackman revealed in the Tudum event what these twists would mean for Season 4.

"It certainly is. But the siblings are always up for a challenge. This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button."

Blackman continued, "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

During the renewal, the creator told in a statement, "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago."

"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes," he added.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix dramas.

Also Read: Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 updates & everything we know so far