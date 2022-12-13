Left Menu

Dua Lipa reportedly dating Jack Harlow

Singer Dua Lipa is dating rapper Jack Harlow, whose most recent album included the suitably named song "Dua Lipa," a tribute to the British-Albanian star.

13-12-2022
It looks like Dua Lipa has found a new man! According to Page Six, a US-based entertainment media house, singer Dua Lipa is dating rapper Jack Harlow, whose most recent album included the suitably named song "Dua Lipa," a tribute to the British-Albanian star.

Before the album's May release, according to Harlow, he video-called Lipa to ask for her approval. She responded in a somewhat awkward manner, but nonetheless nodded in the affirmative, as per Page Six. However, it appears that she fell in love with the charming rapper after seeing him in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. Since then, they have reportedly been in "continuous communication," reports Page Six.

According to a Page Six source, "He (Jack Harlow) was very interested in her (Dua Lipa), and was going to strongly pursue (the romance)." According to insiders, he even travelled to New York City to meet her after her Friday engagement at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

The two were reportedly seen the next day arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch, according to Page Six sources. According to the Page Six source close to Harlow, "He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her."

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were recently linked since they were seen hugging after dining in a New York restaurant in late September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

