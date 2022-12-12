One Piece Chapter 1070: Luffy may declare the Island as Vegapunk’s territory

The Wanokuni Arc has been concluded. Since the manga One Piece entered into the final Saga which started with Luffy and Strawhats' voyage to find One Piece Treasure, the storylines are taking frequent turns.

The last chapter features, the long-awaited fight between Luffy and Lucci. While the two were fighting, Vegapunk shared an intriguing theory about the Devil Fruit. Fans gulped the entire chapter in a jiffy and are already curious about what One Piece Chapter 1070 has in store.

Unfortunately, the longest-running Japanese manga will be on hiatus for a week. Therefore, the release date for One Piece Chapter 1070 is Monday, December 26, at 12 am JST in the 55th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

But some of the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1070 are trending online, and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store.

The previous chapter gives vital info that Vegapunk says Luffy's new form looks like Nika, a God that can only be found in ancient texts. Vegapunk also says though the name Nika is erased from history still Nika will stay alive in people's minds if they continue wishing for it. Nami and the Strawhat Crew are stunned

Vegapunk reveals to Luffy that his dream is to invent a way so that the entire global population can have access to free energy. Unfortunately, his research brings him closer to the mysterious energy source. He also knew that the World Government is trying to erase him. Vegapunk asks Luffy to take him away from Egghead Island so he could be safe from the World Government's targets.

Based on the One Piece 1070 manga spoiler, Luffy will make a surprising statement. He will refuse Dr. Vegapunk's request to become the new nakama of the Straw Hats. If Luffy takes Dr. Vegapunk with him, the scientist would lose valuable laboratories and important facilities at Egghead that he made until now.

Moreover, Dr. Vegapunk's current research is now going to discover more about the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom.

So Luffy may make Vegapunk Island his territory like Wano country which is now free from the Kaido Group

The raw scans and more spoilers for the chapter will be out two to three days before the release date. But we would advise all fans to read the manga after its release on official platforms.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, VizMedi, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1061 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (December 26)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (December 26)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (December 26)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (December 26)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (December 26)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (December 26)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (December 26)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (December 27)

