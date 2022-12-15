Elite Season 7 may get an early release date than expected

Within a month after the release of the Spanish thriller series Elite Season 6 on 18 November 2022, Netflix renewed the series for a seventh season. The filming for Elite Season 7 began in November 2022.

If we follow the release pattern of earlier seasons, the new outing is expected to premiere on October 2023. Season 1 came in October 2018, Season 2 in September 2019 and the third season in March 2020. Following almost the same release pattern, the fourth season was released in June 2021. Elite seasons 5 and 6 were launched in April and November 2022, consecutively.

If we analyze this, there's a six-month gap between seasons 2 and 3, and a seven-month gap separating seasons 5 and 6. Therefore we could expect an early release date for Elite Season 7 than expected. Season 7 will likely arrive between May and August.

Some new faces will be seen in Elite Season 7, along with Omar Ayuso. MirelaBalic, GlebAbrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú joined Omar Ayuso in Elite Season 7. Before the official renewal announcement of the series, the Instagram account of the series shared a brand new teaser.

The post has also shared the cast list with the caption, "Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 watch out for a surprise," the series wrote on Instagram." The short clip shows the newly joined actors of Elite Season 7. The list includes MirelaBalic, GlebAbrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi and Fernando Líndez.

Here's the official synopsis of Elite, one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ)

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

We will keep an eye on Elite Season 7 and track its development and update you accordingly.

