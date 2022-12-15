Left Menu

Elite Season 7 may get an early release date than expected

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:46 IST
Elite Season 7 may get an early release date than expected
The series is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school and revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates. Image Credit: Image Credit:Instagrm / Elite
  • Country:
  • Spain

Within a month after the release of the Spanish thriller series Elite Season 6 on 18 November 2022, Netflix renewed the series for a seventh season. The filming for Elite Season 7 began in November 2022.

If we follow the release pattern of earlier seasons, the new outing is expected to premiere on October 2023. Season 1 came in October 2018, Season 2 in September 2019 and the third season in March 2020. Following almost the same release pattern, the fourth season was released in June 2021. Elite seasons 5 and 6 were launched in April and November 2022, consecutively.

If we analyze this, there's a six-month gap between seasons 2 and 3, and a seven-month gap separating seasons 5 and 6. Therefore we could expect an early release date for Elite Season 7 than expected. Season 7 will likely arrive between May and August.

Some new faces will be seen in Elite Season 7, along with Omar Ayuso. MirelaBalic, GlebAbrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú joined Omar Ayuso in Elite Season 7. Before the official renewal announcement of the series, the Instagram account of the series shared a brand new teaser.

The post has also shared the cast list with the caption, "Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 watch out for a surprise," the series wrote on Instagram." The short clip shows the newly joined actors of Elite Season 7. The list includes MirelaBalic, GlebAbrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi and Fernando Líndez.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkIzGi9Ded7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Élite (@elitenetflix)

Here's the official synopsis of Elite, one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ)

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

We will keep an eye on Elite Season 7 and track its development and update you accordingly.

Also Read: Narco-Saints Season 2 renewal updates & what to expect

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022