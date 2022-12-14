Narco-Saints Season 2 renewal updates & what to expect

The Netflix Original South Korean series, Narco-Saints gripped the audience throughout the season and became hugely successful globally. Narco-Saints entered the top 10 most viewed titles in 82 countries and regions including being No. 1 in the Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Will the thrilling series be back for more?

Narco-Saints is based on true events. Season one tells the story of an ordinary entrepreneur. The person has no choice without join the secret mission of government agents to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname.

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to confirm Narco-Saints Season 2. Though we all know Netflix waits a long to gather the viewership data from across the world but in the case of this drama, there are 50-50 chances as the story has given a perfect ending. The makers have to decide whether Season 2 should be an extension of the first season's plotline or if there are new incidents that can be covered in the second season.

However, if the K-drama continues, fans might see Kang working with NIS again to solve more cases in Narco-Saints Season 2.

According to Whats on Netflix, many factors are involved in Netflix's decision to renew a series. Some of the factors the streamer will consider are total hours viewed (millions), Time spent in the global top ten (days/weeks), and the cost of a second season.

