Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen with 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with feature film Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh. Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2023.Santoshis last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led Phata Poster Nikhla Hero 2013.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:23 IST
Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with feature film ''Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh''. Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as ''Ghayal'', ''Damini'', ''Ghatak'', ''Andaz Apna Apna'', ''China Gate'', ''The Legend of Bhagat Singh'' and ''Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani'', is returning to direction after nine years. ''Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh'' depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated. The makers dropped a video on the social media to announce the film. The project is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman. ''Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh'' is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2023.

Santoshi's last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led ''Phata Poster Nikhla Hero'' (2013).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

