SPOTTED! Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The chic GenZ actress - Ananya Panday, was spotted adoring JIMMY CHOO’s LOVE Pumps and BON BON Bag from the SHAAN Capsule Collection for the global fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar’s December cover story. This high-octane glamorous collection is an ode to celebration and majesty that exhibits confidence in the playful, and spirited souls.
Social Media Link: Jimmy Choo - https://www.instagram.com/jimmychoo/?hl=en Ananya Panday - https://www.instagram.com/ananyapanday/
