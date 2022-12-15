SPOTTED! Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The chic GenZ actress - Ananya Panday, was spotted adoring JIMMY CHOO’s LOVE Pumps and BON BON Bag from the SHAAN Capsule Collection for the global fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar’s December cover story. This high-octane glamorous collection is an ode to celebration and majesty that exhibits confidence in the playful, and spirited souls.

#JimmyChoo #TheShaanCollection Social Media Link: Jimmy Choo - https://www.instagram.com/jimmychoo/?hl=en Ananya Panday - https://www.instagram.com/ananyapanday/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)