Left Menu

Most searched Asians on Google 2022: Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named in the 'Most Searched Asian Worldwide 2022' list by Google.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:44 IST
Most searched Asians on Google 2022: Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named in the 'Most Searched Asian Worldwide 2022' list by Google. In the list of most searched Asians on Google this year, Katrina has fetched herself the 4th spot while Alia Bhatt is at the 5th.

Katrina has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year. Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli got the third spot on the Most searched Asian 2022 list and became the only Indian in the top three.

For the top spots, the South Korean band BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook have the top 2 spots. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor is known for her amazing dance moves and gorgeous looks. She has worked in big Bollywood films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Dhoom 3', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and many more.

Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 10, 2021, and the couple never fail to shower love on each other on social media. She was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022