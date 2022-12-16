Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood

Elito Circa Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood

Philippine artist Elito Circa has blood on his hands, literally - but only to create art with. Using blood taken from his own veins, the 52-year old produces canvas paintings that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium.

