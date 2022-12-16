Hindi version of Nayanthara's 'Connect' set for release on December 29

The Hindi version of actor Nayanthara's upcoming movie ''Connect'' will be released in theatres on December 29.

The Hindi version will make its debut a week after the Tamil horror thriller's release on December 22.

The film's producer Rowdy Pictures shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday night.

''We're extremely happy and proud to be associated with the prestigious @AAFilmsIndia for the Hindi release of #Connect'' the post read.

The company also shared a teaser video which revealed that the Hindi version will be released on December 29.

''Connect'' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who earlier collaborated with Nayanthara for 2015's ''Maya''. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has produced the project.

Set during the lockdown in India, the film follows a single mother who starts noticing eerie changes in the behaviour of her daughter.

The cast also includes Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The story is written by Saravanan and his wife Kaavya Ramkumar, marking their second collaboration after Taapsee Pannu-starrer ''Game Over'', which came out in 2019.

