Complaint plea filed before Bihar court over 'Besharam Rang' song
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, seeking the register of an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for ''hurting religious sentiments'' of Hindus in the 'Besharam Rang' song.
Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court, which will hear the matter on January 3. ''The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,'' Ojha later told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' shot in 8 countries, reveals director Siddharth Anand
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in Delhi in connection with PMLA probe against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Officials.
MP: Two women security guards dance to Bollywood song in Mahakal temple premises, post video; sacked
After SRK, Kareena-Saif, Akshay Kumar to give Bollywood touch to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival
Actor Prem Dhiraal's super hit songs have been released by T-Series, Shemaroo, ready to enter in Bollywood from the film "Bera Ek Aghori"