Complaint plea filed before Bihar court over 'Besharam Rang' song

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, seeking the register of an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for ''hurting religious sentiments'' of Hindus in the 'Besharam Rang' song.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court, which will hear the matter on January 3. ''The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,'' Ojha later told reporters.

